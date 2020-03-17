Oro Valley parks and rec closes recreation facilities, cancels programs

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star. Click here to see the latest coronavirus updates in Southern Arizona.

Oro Valley Parks and Recreation facilities will close and programs will be canceled starting Wednesday, the city announced Tuesday.

The closures will affect the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center and the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, the city said in a news release. All aquatics, youth programs, spring break camps, fitness classes and any other program offered through Oro Valley Parks and Recreation will also be affected by the closure, the city said.

The city will issue refunds for any programs that have been canceled.

Parks and recreation will also suspend fitness and aquatics memberships and stop automatic billing for the memberships, the city said. For more information, email recreation@orovalleyaz.gov or call 520-229-5050.