Oro Valley police officers are searching for a man seen intruding at a home on Tucson's northwest side.
On Aug. 19, a resident noticed his front gate and tool shed were open and bolt cutters were found at the home in the 7400 block of North Northern Avenue.
The security camera was disabled but a review of previous footage showed the man attempting to enter the home on Aug. 16.
The resident told police someone came back to his home between Aug. 16 and Aug. 19 after finding his fence cut and a knife on the property, a police news release said.
Authorities advise against attempting contact with the man who is believed to be armed with a gun.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Det. Helvig with the Oro Valley Police Department. Anonymous tips can be sent to 88-CRIME.