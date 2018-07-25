Someone shot arrows into a cactus at Naranja park in Oro Valley, officials said.
According to Oro Valley police, the arrows were intentionally shot into the cactus. They believe the incident happened sometime between Sunday, July 1 and Thursday, July 12.
Police are seeking the public's help. Anyone with more information about the incident should call the police department at 229-4900.
No further information has been released.
