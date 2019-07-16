lights and sirens

Oro Valley police released the name of a woman who died in a head-on crash Saturday night.

Maya Smith Dolana, 19, was driving her Toyota Prius westbound on Moore Road, west of La Cañada Drive, after a babysitting job Saturday night when she crossed over into oncoming traffic and crashed with a GMC Truck, Oro Valley police said.

Officers found a man outside his vehicle and Dolana was found trapped inside her vehicle, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was transported to the hospital, but has since been released and is recovering. He did not show signs of impairment and no citations have been issued, according to police.

Police said it is unknown what caused Dolana to leave the westbound lane.

