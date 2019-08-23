Oro Valley police have identified the two people killed in a crash on Wednesday morning.
Richard Brown, 85, was pronounced dead at the scene. Marjory Brown, 85, was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oro Valley police responded to the area of West Tangerine Road at North La Cañada Drive for the crash.
The Browns were eastbound on Tangerine in a Toyota Rav 4, approaching La Cañada when a Ford Raptor driven by a 19-year-old man made a U-Turn, according to a news release from Oro Valley police.
The two cars crashed, pushing the Toyota Rav 4 into the path of an oncoming tow truck that was also eastbound, police said.
The second crash caused the Rav 4 to hit a tree.
Two other people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said on Wednesday.
Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued.