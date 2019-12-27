Oro Valley police searching for missing person

The Oro Valley Police Department is working with Oklahoma police in a missing person investigation, the department said.

Steven Brashear, 77, was reported leaving Bartlesville, Oklahoma on December 7 headed to Arizona with another man in a gray Audi Q5 SUV with temporary Oklahoma plates, the Oro Valley Police Department said in a news release.

Brashear may have arrived in the Tucson area late afternoon December 8, the department said. It was reported he went to a restaurant at the Tucson Mall. Brashear was allegedly picked up in a different vehicle by an unknown person and has not been seen or heard from since, police said.

The Bartlesville Police Department pinged Brashear’s cell phone and it was reported to be within a three mile radius of Oracle Road and Hardy Road. Police searched the area but were unable to find Brashear or his phone.

His family told officers it's unusual that Brashear has not contacted them, poice said.

Brashear is described as 5’6, 165 pounds with green eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.