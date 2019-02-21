Diesel, a 2-year-old Oro Valley police dog, recently joined the department.

 Oro Valley Police Department

Oro Valley police just got a new member — and he's got four legs and lots of fur. 

The department recently welcomed 2-year-old police dog Diesel, a Belgian Malinois born in the Czech Republic.

Diesel is set to replace K-9 Emerson, who joined the department in 2011 and recently retired due to age and health. Emerson is currently enjoying his retirement in the home of Officer Kevin Peterson — the same officer who will handle Diesel. 

Because of a $12,000 donation from local realtor Lisa Bayless, the department was able to snag Diesel. 

"One of the reasons people move to Oro Valley is because it’s a safe town," Bayless said in a news release. "The OVPD obviously plays a large role in creating a safe environment for all the residents to enjoy. I was happy to support their efforts because I love Oro Valley and I love dogs."

In addition to the donation from Bayless, the Canyon Del Oro Kennel Club donated $3,000, which went toward Diesel's certification process.

Diesel recently completed 12 weeks of training and has been certified in narcotics detection, suspect apprehension, and building and area searches. He'll handle a variety of service calls. 

