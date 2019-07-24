The woman found by Oro Valley police on Monday died after falling from a second-story patio Sunday morning, officials confirmed.
Caitlin Flanagan, 19, was captured on camera at 2:45 a.m. attempting to enter a closed business in the 8900 block of Oracle Road, south of East Calle Concordia, a police news release said.
Video surveillance captured her trying to enter the locked building through the doors on the first floor.
Flanagan then walked upstairs to the patio in a second attempt to enter through locked doors, the news release said.
She wasn't captured again on camera until 3:43 p.m., apparently suffering from an injury while going up the stairs to the second story patio. She was found after officers were dispatched to search the area around 4 a.m. Monday.
Detectives determined that evidence and Flanagan's injuries are consistent with a fall. The autopsy also ruled her death as an accident, police said.