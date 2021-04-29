 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oro Valley police: Woman dies from crash injuries
alert top story

Oro Valley police: Woman dies from crash injuries

  • Updated
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 37-year-old woman has died from injuries she sustained in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in Oro Valley, the town's police department said.

Angelica Wren died Wednesday following the crash, which occurred south of the intersection of North Oracle Road and West Linda Vista Boulevard.

Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck was northbound on Oracle when it drove over the median and collided head on with a pickup truck. The two pickups then hit a third vehicle, sending it off the road.

The two individuals in the first two trucks, including Wren, were taken to the hospital. The two occupants of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the truck that went across the median was identified by police as Gabriel Sandoval, 51. He is hospitalized in stable condition, the police department said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Excitement, fear as NJ students return to school

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News