Oro Valley police: Woman dies from crash injuries

A 37-year-old woman has died from injuries she sustained in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in Oro Valley, the town's police department said.

Angelica Wren died Wednesday following the crash, which occurred south of the intersection of North Oracle Road and West Linda Vista Boulevard.

Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck was northbound on Oracle when it drove over the median and collided head on with a pickup truck. The two pickups then hit a third vehicle, sending it off the road.

The two individuals in the first two trucks, including Wren, were taken to the hospital. The two occupants of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the truck that went across the median was identified by police as Gabriel Sandoval, 51. He is hospitalized in stable condition, the police department said.

The investigation is ongoing.