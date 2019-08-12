Nancy Montgomery, who lives in the Sun City Oro Valley community, was facing a long recovery this summer from spinal surgery. So she decided to do something generous during her recovery time:
Montgomery organized a food drive and helped collect more than 1,000 pounds of food and $8,000 for the Interfaith Community Services food banks.
She worked with Pam Sarpalius, Sun City Oro Valley programs and facilities director, to hold the drive during the month of July.
They announced the drive in the neighborhood’s monthly newsletter and through weekly announcements and with notices to the various clubs in Sun City Oro Valley.
They placed collection boxes at the Sun City Oro Valley main facility and had to keep replacing the boxes because they filled up quickly.
“The response exceeded all expectations” said Curt Balko, ICS food bank coordinator.
Montgomery said she hopes other 55-and-older communities in the Tucson region take up her challenge and conduct food drives for local nonprofits.
ICS, which was established in 1985, provides food, job assistance, and emergency financial assistance to Pima County residents in need.
For more information on the nonprofit, visit icstucson.org