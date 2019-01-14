An Oro Valley restaurant is offering a free lunch buffet to federal employees affected by the government shutdown.
Saffron Indian Bistro, 7607 N. Oracle Road, originally planned to offer the free buffet through last Sunday. However, they've since decided to extend the offer until the shutdown ends.
Federal employees can visit Saffron for free lunch off the buffet, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. All you have to do is show your ID to your server.
"We know there is a great need to help and there are many people out there still," the restaurant said on Facebook.
Besides Saffron, a local coffee shop is serving up free drip coffees to folks who show their federal ID or badge.
Hermosa Coffee Roasters, 267 S. Avenida del Convento in the Mercado San Agustin Annex, currently plans to offer free drip coffee until the shutdown ends.