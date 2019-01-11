An Oro Valley restaurant is offering a free lunch buffet to federal employees affected by the government shutdown.
On Saturday and Sunday, federal employees can visit Saffron Indian Bistro, 7607 N. Oracle Road, for free lunch off the buffet, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All you have to do is show your ID to your server.
And, if the need continues, Saffron may continue to offer the free buffet beyond Sunday.
Besides Saffron, a local coffee shop is serving up free drip coffees to folks who show their federal ID or badge.
Hermosa Coffee Roasters, 267 S. Avenida del Convento in the Mercado San Agustin Annex, currently plans to offer free drip coffee until the shutdown ends.