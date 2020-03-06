Oro Valley sets budget priorities for next fiscal year

Riley said there have also been several officer-involved accidents that the department wants to try to prevent or at least have a safety plan for. “Police officers are in their vehicles for 40 plus hours a week and it’s kind of a mobile office,” she said. “So, we want to be able to protect them as well.”

Recreation

The town is in the first phase of a community-wide needs assessment where it is asking for input on a new parks and recreation plan. The next fiscal year budget will support the creation of a master strategy by fall 2020 that will include plans for James D. Kriegh Park, Naranja Park, Riverfront Park, the Oro Valley Community Center and Steam Pump Ranch.

“We’re doing a town-wide Parks and Rec assessment and part of that will be a statistically valid survey to give us a sense of what is it that the community wants and needs,” said Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield. “It was 2014 when we last did a survey and it was really focused on Naranja Park, but this is a much broader look at our parks and recreation program. I’m excited about that.”