Oro Valley taps Billy Casper Golf to manage its 18-hole courses

Jennifer LeFevre, the director of Oro Valley Thrives, a group that lobbied to keep the courses open, said she was looking forward to seeing what the new company brings.

“They’re basically certified cooperative sanctuary facilities and that is something they pride themselves on,” LeFevre said.

“It’s supposed to be reduced waste and promote environmentally efficient operation within the community around them, so it looks like they do a lot of good and we’re excited to give them a try here in Oro Valley.”

The town had been searching for a new course operator since January, Jacobs said. That came after the Oro Valley Town Council included the stipulation to seek out a new golf course manager as part of an agreement to keep open the two courses.

Keeping Troon as the golf course operator was part of the sales agreement between HSL and the town back in 2015. The town had extended that agreement twice for six months, but Jacobs said this was because it didn’t want to make changes while figuring out what to do with the courses.

Chris Cornelison, the assistant town manager, who was on the evaluation committee, said that Billy Casper Golf “provided a strong overall proposal,” that included a “strong interview,” good financial proposal, and a wealth of experience.