Oro Valley Town Council to approve election results: Mayor Winfield re-elected

  • Updated

Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield has been re-elected to a new term according to election results that the town council will approved on Thursday, Aug. 18.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

The Oro Valley Town Council will meet in special session Thursday to adopt the results of the Aug. 2 election in which Mayor Joe Winfield narrowly held off his challenger.

The meeting will be held on zoom beginning at 4 p.m.

The election results show Winfield with 8,873 votes and Sharp, the former longtime town police chief, with 8,588 votes.

The town said mayoral candidates needed at least 8,731 votes in the Aug. 2 primary election to avoid having to run in the November general election. Since Winfield reached that total and Sharp did not, Winfield is scheduled to be declared the winner of the mayoral's race.

In the council races, Melanie Barrett, with 9,292 votes, Joyce Jones-Ivey, with 8,650 votes, and Josh Nicolson, with 8,122 votes, are expected to be declared the winners of the three seats up for grabs. The three ran as a team along with Winfield.

To avoid having to run again in November, a council candidate needed to receive 7,912 votes. Since the three incumbents bettered that total and the three other candidates did not reach that minimum the three are expected to be declared the winners.

Since four candidates received the needed number of votes, there will be no council races in November.

The town council will adopt a resolution on Thursday approving the results.

