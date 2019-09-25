Skunk
Arizona Game and Fish

A skunk bit an Oro Valley woman on Tuesday, wildlife officials say.

The skunk may be rabid, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The incident happened west of Catalina State Park.

The woman was treated at a hospital and released, Game and Fish said. The same skunk may have been seen again later in the day.

If you come across aggressive wildlife, call Game and Fish at 623-236-7201.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Metro Producer

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.