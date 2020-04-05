Our coronavirus resource guide has ways to find and get help in Tucson

Whether you need help paying the rent, getting groceries or keeping the kids busy, the Arizona Daily Star's resource guide — updated daily — is here to help.
IF YOU WONDER IF HELP IS ON THE WAY
Use this calculator to determine your share of the federal government's stimulus package.
IF YOU'RE FEELING ILL
- People with mild to moderate symptoms specific to the coronavirus can use the Northwest Healthcare's VirtualHealthConnect app to talk with a provider using a smartphone or computer.
- A health clinic on Craycroft Road is offering coronavirus tests to adults who meet CDC criteria.
- Nextcare Urgent Care locations in Tucson are offering curbside appointments for people with symptoms for coronavirus.
- The Pima County Health Department is consolidating its clinics and has suspended walk-in services in response to the COVID-19 virus.
IF YOU'VE LOST YOUR JOB — FOR GOOD OR FOR NOW
- Expect some frustration applying for benefits. Heavy online traffic and call volume to Arizona's Department of Economic Security have caused long waits for people trying to apply. And here's a tip: If you're furloughed and expect to return to work, fill out the box asking if you're looking for work like this: "COVID-19."
- Even if you're furloughed, the $2 billion stimulus bill passed by Congress makes you eligible for expanded unemployment benefits intended to replace your entire salary.
- The state is regularly updating a list of companies in the state that are hiring right now.
- Pima Community College's Small Business Development Center is helping businesses apply for low-interest federal disaster loans.
- Allied Universal is holding virtual hiring events until April 23 to fill more than 300 security-related positions in Tucson, Phoenix and Mesa. Go to jobs.aus.com to apply.
- This list has resources for applying for unemployment insurance and finding a new job.
- Pima County has a new jobs hotline.
IF YOU WORK FOR A TUCSON NONPROFIT
- The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona launched a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, offering grants to non-profit organizations that had to cancel fundraising events due to the coronavirus outbreak.
IF YOU HAVE TO WORK AND NEED CHILDCARE
IF YOU CAN'T PAY YOUR BILLS
- This list include resources for assistance paying for rent, utilities and food.
- Local utilities say they will not customers off for nonpayment during the crisis.
- Gospel Rescue Mission has a free drive-through to help supplement basic needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
IF YOU NEED FOOD
- Pima County’s WIC program is helping local families get through the crisis.
- Bookmark this extensive list of free meals.
- This list includes reduced-price meals for people who have been laid off, lost business or are serving the public through the coronavirus crisis.
- In this list you'll find a list of stores offering seniors-only shopping times, including hours.
- This list includes several organizations that provide food assistance.
- Find a huge list of local schools offering free meals for kids
IF YOU'RE NERVOUS ABOUT GROCERY SHOPPING
- Bookmark this guide to grocery delivery in Tucson.
- If you want to avoid the crowds at grocery and big-box stores, find a bunch of options in this list.
IF YOU WANT TO SUPPORT RESTAURANTS
- Many Tucson restaurants are open for takeout and delivery. Use our huge and growing list of options to order a meal.
- Many Tucson restaurants and breweries are selling beer and wine for delivery or pickup.
- Chinese restaurants have been hit especially hard because of false rumors that Asians carry coronavirus.
- After closing to deep clean and reinvent themselves, some Tucson restaurants, including Govinda's Natural Foods and Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ reopened have reopened offering takeout.
IF YOU NEED HELP COPING
- The Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990, offers immediate counseling to anyone suffering from mental or emotional distress related to the coronavirus pandemic.
- A Tucson psychotherapist shares how to stay mentally healthy.
IF YOU DON'T HAVE INTERNET CONNECTIVITY AT HOME
- Cox is offering customers who qualify for low-cost service a free month of the “Connect2Compete” package. Thereafter, the cost is $9.95 per month. For more information, go here.
- Comcast has expanded its “Internet Essentials” low-income internet package, offering 60 days of free service, with a cost of $9.95 per month thereafter. For more information, go to internetessentials.com. Comcast has also opened all of its Xfininty WiFi hotspots for free. For a map of hotspots, go to wifi.xfinity.com.
IF YOU'RE A PARENT
- Bookmark our growing list of resources for families.
- Steer clear of city parks. Playgrounds and other equipment are temporarily closed to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
- Here are six free educational resources to keep kids busy.
- Get tips for talking with kids about the outbreak.
- Encourage the kids to enter the Postal History Foundation's 13th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids.
- Look for wildflowers.
IF YOU WANT TO EXERCISE AT HOME
- Coronavirus isolation in Tucson opens a virtual world of fitness, art, culture.
- Here are 11 at-home fitness classes.
- These businesses offer at-home workouts, meditation and stress management exercises
IF YOU NEED AN ARTS AND CULTURE FIX
- The doors are closed for live performances, but some Tucson musicians aren't letting the coronavirus stop the music.
- Reid Park Zoo's #BringingTheZooToYou, on the zoo’s website, reidparkzoo.org, and social media platforms, includes behind-the-scenes videos and photos, downloadable activity pages and animal facts.
- Tucson Botanical Gardens has a live cam of their butterfly exhibit. Visit tucsonbotanical.org.
- Toy store Mildred & Dildred is hosting virtual story times at facebook.com/mildredanddildred
- The Loft Cinema has made its Arthouse Cinema available for streaming. Buy a virtual ticket for $12 at loftcinema.org and get a link and password to stream the film.
- These six local businesses offer take-home crafting and painting.
- Don Guerra of Barrio Bread fame is teaching bread-making lessons online. Learn to make sourdough bread from scratch for $30, or take a free pizza crust-making course. Go to breadlessons.com for more information.
- Read one of our recommended books about or based in Arizona.
- Get outside— responsibly — with this guide to social distancing in the great outdoors.
IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT DAILY LIFE DURING THE CRISIS
- Arizona Motor Vehicle Division is limiting office visits to people with appointments. A statewide customer service line, 602-712-2700, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for people who need to access MVD services remotely or need to schedule appointments.
- If you run out of toilet paper, think twice before flushing other types of paper.
- Public transit is free right now.
IF YOU WANT TO HELP
- Here are the latest requests from nonprofits across Tucson.
- If you don't need your stimulus check to get by, follow the advice of Star Metro Columnist Tim Steller: give it to, or spend it on, those who do.
- Pima County has issued a call for volunteers, especially those with medical backgrounds.
- Banner Health is accepting donations of medical supplies and personal protective equipment. especially those with medical backgrounds
- Pima County has issued The Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation is establishing a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. You can donate to it here.
- Bookmark our list of immediate, actionable ways you can help your fellow Tucsonans.
