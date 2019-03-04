If you go

Our Family Services Voices of Home Luncheon 2019

When: 11 a.m. March 14.

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $75 per person; reservations required by Thursday, March 7.

Festivities include parking and lunch with a program featuring guest speaker the Rev. Dr. Bernard Lafayette Jr., a civil rights pioneer. The program will also honor volunteer of the year Scott Koenig.

For tickets or more information, visit www.ourfamilyservices.org or call 323-1708, Ext. 416.