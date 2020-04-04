Our updated coronavirus resource guide has more ways to find and get help in Tucson

Whether you need help paying the rent, getting groceries or keeping the kids busy, the Arizona Daily Star's resource guide — updated daily — is here to help.

IF YOU WONDER IF HELP IS ON THE WAY

Use this calculator to determine your share of the federal government's stimulus package.

IF YOU'RE FEELING ILL

IF YOU'VE LOST YOUR JOB — FOR GOOD OR FOR NOW

IF YOU WORK FOR A TUCSON NONPROFIT

  • The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona launched a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, offering grants to non-profit organizations that had to cancel fundraising events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

IF YOU HAVE TO WORK AND NEED CHILDCARE

IF YOU CAN'T PAY YOUR BILLS

IF YOU NEED FOOD

IF YOU WANT TO SUPPORT RESTAURANTS

IF YOU NEED HELP COPING

  • The Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990, offers immediate counseling to anyone suffering from mental or emotional distress related to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • A Tucson psychotherapist shares how to stay mentally healthy.

IF YOU DON'T HAVE INTERNET CONNECTIVITY AT HOME

  • Cox is offering customers who qualify for low-cost service a free month of the “Connect2Compete” package. Thereafter, the cost is $9.95 per month. For more information, go here.
  • Comcast has expanded its “Internet Essentials” low-income internet package, offering 60 days of free service, with a cost of $9.95 per month thereafter. For more information, go to internetessentials.com. Comcast has also opened all of its Xfininty WiFi hotspots for free. For a map of hotspots, go to wifi.xfinity.com.

IF YOU'RE A PARENT

IF YOU WANT TO EXERCISE AT HOME

IF YOU NEED AN ARTS AND CULTURE FIX

  • The doors are closed for live performances, but some Tucson musicians aren't letting the coronavirus stop the music.
  • Reid Park Zoo's #BringingTheZooToYou, on the zoo’s website, reidparkzoo.org, and social media platforms, includes behind-the-scenes videos and photos, downloadable activity pages and animal facts.
  • Tucson Botanical Gardens has a live cam of their butterfly exhibit. Visit tucsonbotanical.org.
  • Toy store Mildred & Dildred is hosting virtual story times at facebook.com/mildredanddildred
  • The Loft Cinema has made its Arthouse Cinema available for streaming. Buy a virtual ticket for $12 at loftcinema.org and get a link and password to stream the film.
  • These six local businesses offer take-home crafting and painting.
  • Don Guerra of Barrio Bread fame is teaching bread-making lessons online. Learn to make sourdough bread from scratch for $30, or take a free pizza crust-making course. Go to breadlessons.com for more information.
  • Read one of our recommended books about or based in Arizona.
  • Get outside— responsibly — with this guide to social distancing in the great outdoors.

IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT DAILY LIFE DURING THE CRISIS

IF YOU WANT TO HELP

