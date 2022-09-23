Outright abortion ban is the Arizona law, Pima County judge rules

Virtually all abortions in Arizona are now illegal.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson late Friday rejected arguments by Planned Parenthood of Arizona that a law, on the books since Arizona’s territorial days, was replaced when lawmakers earlier this year approved a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The territorial-era law, a version of which dates to 1864, has only a single exception: to save the life of the mother. It prohibits the procedure even in cases of rape or incest.

The old law was never repealed, but could not be enforced, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1973 that women had a constitutional right to abortion.

Planned Parenthood attorney Andrew Gaona had argued Johnson needed to harmonize the old law with what has been enacted since. That includes the 15-week ban approved this year by the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature, which had been set to take effect Saturday, Sept. 24.

Planned Parenthood asked Johnson to rule that the new law applies only to doctors, with the old outright ban applying to everyone else.

The judge refused, finding that “procedurally improper.’’

She said a carve-out for doctors would not be consistent with the plain language of the territorial law, “which contains no such exception.’’

There is also the fact that when lawmakers approved the 15-week ban — before the Supreme Court in June overturned 1973’s Roe. v Wade — they spelled out they were not repealing the old law.

Johnson has now given Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich permission to enforce the old law.

“We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue,’’ Brnovich said in a written statement. “I have and will continue to protect the most vulnerable Arizonans.’’

There was no immediate response from Planned Parenthood.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover, a Democrat who sided with the organization, said her office now “will be looking at available legal remedies,’’ though she did not spell out what those are.

“Having a near complete ban on abortion procedures puts people at risk,” Conover’s statement said. “... Additionally, the near total ban provides no consideration for victims of rape and incest, making society more vulnerable to these violent crimes. My priorities as Pima County Attorney are public safety and public health. I join our Sheriff and our Tucson Police Chief in reassuring the residents of Pima County of those priorities.”

Cathi Herrod, president of the anti-abortion Center for Arizona Policy, said there are dozens of “pregnancy resource centers’’ throughout Arizona that can provide help to women, from prenatal care and adoption support to car seats and strollers.

“Arizona can and will care for both mother and her unborn child,’’ Herrod said.