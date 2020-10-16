Outside groups spend big on ousting Arizona GOP legislators Finchem, Leach

"It’s less a reflection of Finchem and more a reflection that Democrats are loaded up with more money than they know what to do with," Baker said. "When you’re sitting on that kind of money, you expand your playing field."

Of the 154,955 voters registered in the district at the last report, on Aug. 5, about 39 percent were Republicans, 29 percent were Democrats, and 31 percent were independents.

Republicans hold a 17-13 advantage in the state Senate, and Democrat-supporting groups are also seeking to flip the LD 11 senate seat held by Sen. Vince Leach, a Republican. Outside groups supporting his opponent, Joanna Mendoza, have spent $210,440, while groups against her have spent $34,429.

Groups such as Forward Majority Action Arizona have spent $163,807 against Leach, but he has also received $95,974 in outside spending that supports him. Overall, that gives Mendoza a $243,844 advantage in outside spending.

The spending materializes mostly in the form of advertisements of various forms — TV spots, online ads and mailers, for example. And LD 11 is hardly the only focus of it. As of Thursday, outside groups had spent $949,164 against Republican J.D. Mesnard in Legislative District 17 — $415,000 of that on Tuesday.

Extremist links attacked