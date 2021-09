Overnight rain fails to get Tucson closer to wettest monsoon title

Overnight rainfall failed to bring Tucson closer to the all-time record for wettest monsoon.

As of Thursday morning, the Tucson International Airport had recored only 0.01 inches of rain. That brings the total monsoon rainfall to 12.79 inches, the National Weather Service said.

While other parts of Tucson saw more rain, the airport is the only location that counts toward the record.

Tucson's north side saw the most action from Thursday’s storm, NWS said.

Oro Valley received 0.75 inches of rain. And the Sabino Canyon area received about 0.25 inches of rain from Thursday’s storm, the Weather Service said.

The 2021 monsoon remains the third wettest monsoon on record.

The airport would need to collect 0.30 inches to take the second spot and 1.05 inches to become number one.

The Old Pueblo's official monsoon season ends Friday.