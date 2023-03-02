The system that brought snow to portions of southern Arizona overnight is headed out.

The weather system is moving east toward New Mexico later this morning, the National Weather Service in Tucson says.

Winter Weather advisories are in effect until 11 am for areas east of metro Tucson.

It is expected to become mostly sunny this afternoon.

Today's high will hover at about 50 degrees, dropping to about 33 degrees tonight and Friday.

TUSD, Amphi and Vail school districts said classes will be held today. Vail however, did cancel is "zero-hour" classes and related bus routes.

Classes were canceled Thursday at Sierra Vista schools and we delayed by two hours in Tombstone and Bisbee.

For information about Pima County road conditions call (520) 724-6410.

The Pima County Sheriff's Road Condition Hotline can be reached at (520) 547-7510. Go to https://www.transview.org/Map for road updates on the Pima Associated of Government's TransView map.

For road conditions across the state, real-time highway conditions are available on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov.

It is also available by downloading the AZ511 app, calling 511 or through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

Have a photo or video of this morning's snow? Email it to eds@tucson.com and it may be included in a weather roundup on tucson.com!