Overnight storm helps Tucson top 8 inches of rain for July

It's official: More than eight inches of rain has fallen on Tucson this month.

That makes July 2021 the wettest month in Tucson since weather records started being kept here in 1894.

Friday night’s storm helped Tucson’s rainfall reach 8.06 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

That topped the 7.93 inches of rain recorded in August 1955, the city's second-wettest month on record.

In addition to breaking rainfall records, this monsoon season has been steadily improving drought conditions.

On Thursday, Tucson moved from a "Extreme Drought" to "Severe Drought," the Weather Service said.

“We’re still running behind, Emily Carpenter, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Tucson, said Saturday.

“It’s hard to believe with all of the green and all of the water in the normally dry washes and rivers, but it is still going to take some time to completely come out of it," Carpenter said. "Any rainfall we get from here on out is certainly going to help.”

Flash flood warnings have also been a staple during this monsoon season.