Overnight storms pound Tucson with heavy rain, damaging wind

Severe thunderstorms pounded the Tucson area overnight into Friday morning, bringing wind, lightning and torrential rain of up to 2 inches in some areas.
The National Weather Service said a flash flood watch remains in effect for the entire Tucson region until Saturday evening. A flash flood warning was to be in effect in Tucson until 3:15 a.m. Friday.
The NWS said the Pima Wash could overflow its banks and that flooding is possible for homes between Ina Road and Orange Grove Road along the wash.
More rain is expected Friday and Saturday, according to the NWS.
The overnight storms brought heavy rain to the Tucson region late Thursday into early Friday. By about 1 a.m., the storms had moved to the west of Tucson, but scattered rain was still expected in the metro area.
At about 1 a.m., rain gauges with the Pima County Regional Flood Control District showed three-hour totals topping 2 inches in several areas on the northwest side and in the Foothills area, including a gauge at the Santa Cruz River near the Cañada del Oro Wash. The Finger Rock Wash at Skyline Drive gauge showed a three-hour total of nearly 2 inches of rain, according to the district.
Pima County was warning early Friday that the Finger Rock wash could overflow its banks.
Most gauges on the northwest side, along the Foothills area and into Tucson's northeast side showed more than 1 inch of rain by early Friday morning. Many gauges in Tucson's metro area also topped at least 1 inch of rain. Irvington Road near Pantano Road had nearly 1.5 inches of rain, according to a gauge.
A gauge at Beverly Avenue near East Speedway had recorded more than 1 inch of rain as of 1 a.m. Friday. A gauge at Davidson Canyon near Interstate 10, southeast of Tucson, recorded nearly 3 inches of rain.
Tucson Electric Power reported scattered power outages around the Tucson area, including several thousand customers without power in the Green Valley-Sahuarita area. The Green Valley Fire Department reported downed trees and power poles from the storms.
Most of the outages in Tucson were concentrated on the northeast, east side and Foothills area.
This message is from the Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Regional Flood Control District.— Pima County OEM (@pcoemhs) July 23, 2021
Rainfall is occurring in portions of the Santa Catalina Mountains affected by the Bighorn Fire and may result in flash flooding or mud https://t.co/o7ijRLiGvt
Well…. The storm came through #GreenValley tonight. Multiple power lines down, trees down and water rescues. Please use caution in the days ahead as crews work to clean up. pic.twitter.com/FwwOTREmUF— Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) July 23, 2021