Overnight storms pound Tucson with heavy rain, damaging wind

Severe thunderstorms pounded the Tucson area overnight into Friday morning, bringing wind, lightning and torrential rain of up to 2 inches in some areas.

The National Weather Service said a flash flood watch remains in effect for the entire Tucson region until Saturday evening. A flash flood warning was to be in effect in Tucson until 3:15 a.m. Friday.

The NWS said the Pima Wash could overflow its banks and that flooding is possible for homes between Ina Road and Orange Grove Road along the wash.

More rain is expected Friday and Saturday, according to the NWS.

The overnight storms brought heavy rain to the Tucson region late Thursday into early Friday. By about 1 a.m., the storms had moved to the west of Tucson, but scattered rain was still expected in the metro area.

At about 1 a.m., rain gauges with the Pima County Regional Flood Control District showed three-hour totals topping 2 inches in several areas on the northwest side and in the Foothills area, including a gauge at the Santa Cruz River near the Cañada del Oro Wash. The Finger Rock Wash at Skyline Drive gauge showed a three-hour total of nearly 2 inches of rain, according to the district.