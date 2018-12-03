What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Charlie Harris.
Nominated by: Elizabeth Berry.
Why: For helping out the community in many ways. One of the things Harris does is host an event in his comic-book store four times a year where the money raised is donated to local nonprofits as well as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He welcomes local artists to donate a piece of artwork or donate items for the silent auction, as well as having the artists present for events. Over the years, Charlie has donated to Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse, the Pima Council on Aging, the food bank and Youth On Their Own, Berry wrote in her nomination letter. Around Christmas time, Charlie holds a secret-Santa event where money raised goes for gifts, gift cards and other things to help people out. “Charlie is the epitome of humble with a heart of love and most of all, a love of life that is contagious,” Berry wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.