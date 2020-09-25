 Skip to main content
PACC director Kristen Hassen resigns to take new job in Texas
One of the things Pima Animal Care Center Director Kristen Hassen is most proud of during her time at the facility is the achieved 92% live-release rate of animals.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Pima Animal Care Center Director Kristen Hassen is leaving her position to take a job as the director of American Pets Alive in Austin, Texas, she told the Arizona Daily Star on Friday.

Hassen, who was hired 3ƒ years ago after working as the deputy chief animal services officer at Austin Animal Center, said she had plans to “make PACC and Pima County my long-term home,” but those plans changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hassen said she jumped at the opportunity to lead American Pets Alive, a national organization whose goal is to save animals in shelters, because she “will have the opportunity to bring the amazing things we’ve done at PACC” nationwide.

She said she hopes she leaves PACC “a little better than when I got here,” saying she’s most proud of the way the animal rescue community came together during her time here, as well as their achieved 92% live-release rate of animals.

“It takes a village. I know that it’s a cliché, but I think PACC embodies that more than any animal welfare organization than I’ve ever been involved with,” she said.

Her final day will be Nov. 1. PACC deputy director Monica Dangler will serve as the interim director for a period of no longer than six months or until a permanent replacement is chosen, according to a memo from county administrator Chuck Huckelberry.

Contact reporter Justin Sayers at jsayers1@tucson.com or 573-4192. Twitter: @_JustinSayers. Facebook: JustinSSayers.

