The Pima Animal Care Center is extending the limited intake of dogs for another week due to the increase of infectious diseases.

The limited intake has now been extended to June 16, a PACC news release Friday said.

During this time, PACC is continuing to consolidate animals into one section of the shelter.

A week ago, PACC announced the limited intake would last from June 3 through June 10 in hopes of managing the surge and preventing the spread, allowing a “clean break” between dogs exposed to disease and incoming dogs.

The shelter will remain open for emergency intake, which includes animals in medical distress, that pose a public safety risk and any situation involving an injury to a human or animal.

Anyone who finds a stray that is injured, ill or posing a public safety risk is asked to call the Animal Protection Services dispatch line at 520-724-5900 and press 4.

Adoptions and foster services will also remain available for healthy dogs. PACC is offering anyone who takes home a dog this week free microchips and canine vaccines for their dogs at home.

For more information on PACC, adoptions, fostering pets or what to do of you find a stray, visit the shelter’s website.