PACC prepares to care for evacuated pets

Many families living near the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains have been ordered to evacuate and others have been advised to prepare for evacuation.

Some of these families with pets may be going to places that are unsafe for the pets, don't allow them or perhaps the families have too much to do to keep track of pets during the evacuation.

Pima Animal Care Center can help. The facility is prepared to care for family pets during evacuations and is making room for them at the shelter.

Those who need to make arrangements for their pets should call 520-724-5961. The shelter can care for dogs, cats, birds, gerbils, hamsters, and other pets.

Evacuees with livestock may contact Martina Gonzales at the Rillito Racetrack at 520-419-2369. PACC is working to house larger animals at the Pima County Fairgrounds.

PACC can always use help caring for pets so anyone who wants to contribute should go to the Friends of PACC website to make a contribution. Choose "greatest need" as your donation category.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

