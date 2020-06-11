PACC prepares to care for evacuated pets

Two dogs get their time together to interact and socialize during playgroup time at Pima Animal Care Center.
Randy Metcalf
Many families living near the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains have been ordered to evacuate and others have been advised to prepare for evacuation.
Some of these families with pets may be going to places that are unsafe for the pets, don't allow them or perhaps the families have too much to do to keep track of pets during the evacuation.
Pima Animal Care Center can help. The facility is prepared to care for family pets during evacuations and is making room for them at the shelter.
Those who need to make arrangements for their pets should call
520-724-5961. The shelter can care for dogs, cats, birds, gerbils, hamsters, and other pets.
Evacuees with livestock may contact Martina Gonzales at the Rillito Racetrack at
520-419-2369. PACC is working to house larger animals at the Pima County Fairgrounds.
PACC can always use help caring for pets so anyone who wants to contribute should go to the
website to make a contribution. Choose "greatest need" as your donation category. Friends of PACC
Bighorn Fire
The Bighorn Fire moves onto the southern slopes of the Santa Catalina Mountains and burns above several foothills neighborhoods between Campbell and Swan, Tucson, Ariz., June 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
The Bighorn Fire breaks onto the southern slopes of the Santa Catalina Mountains and burns above a pair of homes in the foothills just west of the Finger Rock Trailhead, Tucson, Ariz., June 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
The Bighorn Fire breaks onto the southern slopes of the Santa Catalina Mountains and looms above a pair of homes in the foothills just west of the Finger Rock Trailhead, Tucson, Ariz., June 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
In the last of the day's light a helicopter makes a last minute water drop on a line of flames from the Bighorn Fire moving down the southern slopes of the Santa Catalina Mountains, Tucson, Ariz., June 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
From alongside Campbell Avenue, a couple gets photos of the Bighorn Fire breaking onto the southern slopes of the Santa Catalina Mountains, Tucson, Ariz., June 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Crew members with the Smokey Bear Hotshots from Ruidoso, New Mexico cut line near the mouth of Finger Rock Canyon as a precaution against the growing Bighorn Fire being fought in the Santa Catalina Mountain Range, on June 10, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
A chinook helicopter drops a load of water on the Bighorn Fire as is moves into the top of Finger Rock Canyon and up Mount Kimball, on June 10, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Tinder-dry vegetation bursts into flames above during the Bighorn Fire burning above Finger Rock Canyon within the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 10, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
A Smokey Bear Hotshot walks along Finger Rock Canyon trail as smoke billows from the Bighorn Fire further up the canyon, on June 10, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
A chinook helicopter drops a load of water on the Bighorn Fire as is moves into the top of Finger Rock Canyon and up Mount Kimball, on June 10, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Adam Hutton with the Smokey Bear Hotshots of Ruidoso, New Mexico tosses away brush being cut near the mouth of Finger Rock Canyon as a precaution against the growing Bighorn Fire being fought in the Santa Catalina Mountain Range, on June 10, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Hotshots with Smokey Bear and Blue Ridge talk near the Finger Rock Canyon trailhead as smoke billows from the Bighorn Fire billows in the distance, on June 10, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
A driver heads south on Campbell Ave. as smoke billows from the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 10, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Flames can be seen among the smoke billowing from the Bighorn Fire burning in Finger Rock Canyon within the Santa Catalina Mountains in the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 10, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
The Bighorn Fire burning in Pima Canyon and Finger Rock Canyon in the Santa Catalina Mountains, Coronado National Forest north of Tucson, Ariz., June 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
The Bighorn Fire burning in Pima Canyon and Finger Rock Canyon in the Santa Catalina Mountains, Coronado National Forest north of Tucson, Ariz., June 10, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A Chinook helicopter carries water over an area of the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 10, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Heavy fuels burning above Finger Rock Canyon produce think black smoke during the Bighorn Fire within the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 10, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Vegetation and trees burst into flames just below Mt. Kimball during the Bighorn Fire within the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 10, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
The Bighorn Fire burns on the East side of beloved hiking area Pima Canyon within the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson, late on June 9, 2020. The lightning-caused fire increased slightly, to 2,556 acres, but is still but still only 10% contained.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
The hazy remnants of the Bighorn Fire hang low in Pima Canyon within the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on the morning of June 10, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Dark smoke from heavy fuels in the upper elevations of Pima Canyon obscure the rising sun during the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 9, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
A helicopter flies along the Catalinas on its way to Rose Canyon Lake while fighting the Bighorn fire in Pima Canyon, on June 9, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Dark smoke from heavy fuels in the upper elevations of Pima Canyon obscure the rising sun during the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 9, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Dark smoke from heavy fuels in the upper elevations of Pima Canyon obscure the rising sun during the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 9, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
The Bighorn Fire glows as it burns into Pima Canyon in the western reaches of the Santa Catalina Mountains above Tucson, Ariz., just after sunset June 8, 2020. During its third day, the lightning sparked wildfire chewed a wind driven path east and higher into the range.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
A Chinook heavy-lift helicopter drops water on a ridge in Pima Canyon during the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 8, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
A helicopter drops a bucket of water on the Bighorn Fire burning into Pima Canyon inside the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson, Ariz. on June 8, 2020. The lighting-caused Bighorn Fire, as of Monday June 8, has spread to over 2,300 acres and is 10% contained, according to Oro Valley Police department via Twitter.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
A biker rides down N. Christie Dr. while smoke from the Bighorn Fire flows out of Pima Canyon inside the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson, Ariz. on June 8, 2020. Due to the wind patterns and smoke from the Bighorn Fire and the Tortolita Fire, Pima County Environmental Quality issued an air quality health watch Pima County.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Smoke from the Bighorn Fire flows out of Pima Canyon inside the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson, Ariz. on June 8, 2020. Due to the wind patterns and smoke from the Bighorn Fire and the Tortolita Fire, Pima County Environmental Quality issued an air quality health watch Pima County.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
A Saguaro cactus stands in front of the Santa Catalina Mountains while smoke from the Bighorn Fire flows out of Pima Canyon inside the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson, Ariz. on June 8, 2020. Due to the wind patterns and smoke from the Bighorn Fire and the Tortolita Fire, Pima County Environmental Quality issued an air quality health watch Pima County.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
A long nighttime exposure of fire burning in Pusch Ridge accentuates the flames of the Bighorn Fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
At the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
A DC-10 VLAT (Very Large Air Tanker) from Mesa Gateway Airport throttles out of a long drop of fire retardant along the top of Pusch Ridge during the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
A Chinook heavy-lift helicopter with water bucket trailing behind speeds back to the dip tank during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Smoke envelops a granite spire during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
A large air tanker drops fire retardant on the top of Pusch Ridge during the Bighorn Fire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
An air attack helicopter hovers next to a granite face atop Pusch Ridge that was painted with pink fire retardant during the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
A lead plane, lower left, guides a large air tanker during a retardant drop at the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
A larger air tanker drops retardant on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Watch Now: Crews battle Bighorn Fire
A heavy-lift Chinook helicopter takes off from the Bighorn Fire heli-base on Oracle Road during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
People watch the aerial ballet of helicopters and air tankers on the Bighorn Fire from the safety of Oro Valley Marketplace on June 7, 2020. The Bighorn Fire is burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
A Chinook heavy-lift helicopter trailing a water bucket flies past canyons choked with smoke during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
A Chinook helicopter flies along the past granite formations during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
An air tanker drops retardant to the south of a church on Oracle Road during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Fire breaches the containment line about La Reserve during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
An air tanker drops retardant the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Photo by Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
An air tanker drops retardant Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 7, 2020. Seen from Rancho Vistas.
Nate Wiley
Two Chinook heavy lift helicopters pass each other on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Nate Wiley
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Courtesy of Stephanie Bowyer
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Courtesy of Stephanie Bowyer
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Courtesy of Stephanie Bowyer
A huge DC-10 VLAT (Very Large Air Tanker) pulls up after dropping a load of fire retardant in a neighborhood just south of Catalina State Park during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
A DC-10 Very Large Air Tanker drops thousands of gallons of retardant at the base of the Bighorn Fire burning above La Reseve along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
A heavy-lift helicopter drops water on the line of the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Smoke from the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020, as seen from Oracle Road and Linda Vista at dusk.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Smoke from the Bighorn Fire shrouds granite formations of Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
A helicopter passes by the smoke of the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Flames fanned by canyon winds emerge from the smoke during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
The Huey helicopter passes along a ridge on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Smoke shrouds granite formations the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
The Bighorn Fire burning about La Reserve along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
A DC-10 Very Large Air Tanker drops on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
A heavy lift helicopter passes through the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Courtesy of John Miranda
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Courtesy of John Miranda
A Sikorsky heavy-lift helicopter finishes a drop at dusk on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
An air tanker paints the southwest corner of a fire line with retardant during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
An air tanker pulls out of the drop zone after dumping thousands of gallons of fire retardant on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
A lead plane trails smoke for the larger air tankers to follow on their run across the canyons below Pusch Ridge during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
An air tanker drops fire retardant to create a fire line behind homes (bottom center) in Or Valley during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
A fire is burning in the Pusch Ridge area east of Oro Valley on Saturday. The fire was started by lightning for storms that moved through Friday night. Ground crews and helicopters are fighting the blaze, which is not spreading rapidly.
Courtesy of the Coronado National Forest
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
The Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Fire backs down a catchment during the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Helicopters drop water on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Helicopters drop water on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Helicopters drop water on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Helicopters drop water on the Bighorn Fire burning along Pusch Ridge in Coronado National Forest north of Tucson on June 6, 2020.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and
tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
