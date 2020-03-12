PACC seeks 'on-call' fosters, halts non-emergent surrenders as shelter nears capacity

Officials with Pima Animal Care Center are taking measures to reduce the number of pets coming into the shelter, while also seeking roughly 200 "on-call" emergency fosters who can take home a pet if the shelter nears critical capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guidance issued Thursday from the National Animal Care and Control Association advised shelters to take extra measures to reduce intake and mitigate the short and long-term effects of the coronavirus. The World Health Organization has said there's no evidence dogs or cats can be infected with or spread the virus that causes the coronavirus.

Kristen Hassen, PACC's director of animal services, said adoptions will continue and Animal Protection Officers will continue to answer high priority and emergency calls, including inured, sick and stray animals, cruelty and neglect complaints, and more.

For now, shelter staff is asking owners who are not facing an immediate crisis to hold off on surrendering healthy pets for up to four weeks. Owner surrenders, which require an appointment, account for about 40% of pets that enter PACC, the release said.