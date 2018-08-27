What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Gina Hansen.
Nominated by: Barbara Monroe.
Why: Hansen is on staff at Pima Animal Care Center as the volunteer coordinator. Many of the volunteers came up with the idea to recognize Hansen with a bell because she has been such a great champion and advocate for the volunteers. She has been such a bright addition to the program, Monroe wrote in her nomination letter. She is not only professional and approachable, but also so positive under stressful situations, Monroe wrote. Even with hundreds of volunteers under her management, she ensures all feel supported by arranging regular appreciation parties, recognizing volunteers of the month and publishing volunteer and staff highlights. “She communicates with compassion and honesty and she is making a real difference, not only in the lives of the volunteers but also in the lives of the animals. Her passion shines through in her unwavering kindness,” Monroe wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.