Palm tree still stands 75 years after the death of Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt

The sun sets behind a palm tree and the historic Tucson Fire Station #2 on S. 4th Avenue on April 8, 2020. 

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A palm tree planted to commemorate the death of Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt still stands 75 years after his death. Tucson firefighter Charles Rice planted the tree behind Fire Station #2 on S. 4th Ave. on the day of FDR's death, April 12, 1945, according to the Tucson Fire Foundation.

Tucson Fire Station #2 was opened in 1917 with a staff of five firefighters, the first full-time paid staff in the city's history. In 1946, firefighter Fred Van Camp became the first to die in the line of duty while battling a fire in a garbage truck in front of the station. The station closed in 1963. It is now a private residence.

The front page of the Arizona Daily Star a day after the death of FDR.

Rick Wiley is the photo editor of the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson. From 1995-2004, he was director of photography at the East Valley Tribune in Mesa. Prior to that he was a staff photographer at the Tucson Citizen from 1998-1994. He has covered the Super Bowl, the World Series, the NBA playoffs, the NCAA Final Four. He is a graduate of Arizona State University (yes, that ASU).

