Pandemic, economy are top issues for candidates in Tucson's LD 10

“I’m a hard worker with a history of being transparent. I am a candidate with a proven record,” Hicks said.

DeGrazia, an attorney from Tucson who also has a master’s degree in aeronautical science and is a certified information privacy professional, said his top priority is pandemic relief.

“Between the failure of our state and federal governments to handle this crisis to the many preexisting failures in our policies and social support systems, we have a lot of work to do to help Arizonans and the Arizona economy recover from this pandemic,” DeGrazia said.

He said reforming the criminal justice system would free up funds that currently go to the Department of Corrections. He called for investing in public schools to make sure they can “offer meaningful and engaging online/distance learning” and adapt to the “constraints a post-pandemic world must operate under.”

“We need to make sure every Arizonan has access to affordable health care that isn’t tied to a job so that we’re ready for the next time we face a public health crisis that causes massive unemployment,” DeGrazia said.