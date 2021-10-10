Pandemic means isolation, more stress for UA doctors-in-training

One event that is held weekly is a UA Health Science webinar series called “Wellness Wednesdays,” which is designed to offer academic well-being collaboratives, diversity and inclusion programs, counseling services for medical students and faculty, as well as topics for the public to engage and learn about health and wellness.

Finding the time to participate can sometimes be tricky.

“This is your new job in many ways and you sometimes have to weigh whether or not you’re going to be able to take that hour,” Siwik said of medical students. “Those are the things where you do have to make some conscious decisions about what is in your best interest.”

For some students, balancing it all is like "drinking from a fire hose," Siwik said: "How are you supposed to get caught up if you can't manage your time?"

Building resilience

In addition to programs and various resources, the UA College of Medicine offers three psychiatrists and two therapists to its students, who can reach out either directly or through a campus health system where they are able to anonymously input their name, year of medical school they are in and what they are struggling with or looking for.