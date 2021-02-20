Pandemic-related hunger, job loss hardest on Hispanic, low-income households

Hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic can look like this: Inconsistent work and not enough money to pay bills and buy food.

Or like this: Elderly, surviving on a fixed income and, due to fear of the virus, totally reliant on others for help.

Or this: Too little available each month to both feed the family and pay the rent.

About a third of Arizona families are currently experiencing what’s called food insecurity, a survey of more than 600 households across the state found.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines as lacking consistent access to enough food for good health.

The findings, which focus on what occurred during the first several months of the pandemic, show a 28% increase in food insecurity compared to the year before the pandemic, with Hispanic and low-income households hardest hit.

The survey was carried out by the University of Arizona and Arizona State University as part of the National Food Access and COVID Research Team, which includes researchers from 15 states looking at how COVID-19 has limited or changed food access and food security.

One of the key factors, not surprisingly, are job disruptions, with 59% of Hispanic households in Arizona reporting lost work compared to 22% of non-Hispanic white households.

And of those experiencing job disruption, low-income households in Arizona fared the worst. Nearly half of those who made less than $25,000 in 2019 lost work once the pandemic took hold.