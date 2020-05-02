Pandemic robs kids in Tucson hospital of healing touch

Like other Tucson children with chronic health conditions, 7-month-old Everly Bergren probably can’t wait until the COVID-19 crisis passes so that she can receive the care she needs.

And so her parents, James and Breanna Bergren, are with her in shifts at Diamond Children’s Medical Center, sleeping when they can and looking forward to bringing her home.

What’s different now for families like theirs is the sometimes unbearable isolation that comes with hospitalization. For starters, only one parent or caregiver can be with a child at a time, and no other visitors are allowed.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, these families are also doing without a team of volunteer therapists many have come to rely on for support, a massage or help getting a child to sleep.

That’s why now, after weeks of not being able to go into the hospital, Integrative Touch for Kids is launching Telehealth Programs, which will provide families and children with online therapy, support and touch-training, as well as friendship connections. Tucson children 10 and older who wish to volunteer will be paired online with a child who has special health or medical needs.

Integrative Touch for Kids also is expanding its services to help medically fragile kids who are isolated at home, as well as medical personnel who need support.