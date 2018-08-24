Next week, buying a pizza could help a local organization. Sounds ideal, right?
Papa John's locations across the Tucson area are partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson. The partnership is part of the pizza chain's Better Neighbors program, which is aimed at supporting local communities.
On Wednesday, Aug. 29, Papa John's stores in Tucson will donate 29 percent of all sales to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson.
Papa John's has 12 locations in the Tucson area, all of which will be participating in the Better Neighbors promotion.
And from Thursday, Aug. 30 until Thursday, June 6 of next year, pizza lovers can order two large two-topping pizzas with a two-liter soda for $24. Every time the deal is ordered online during that time frame, local Papa John's will donate $2 to the organization, a news release says.
"The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson are grateful for the support we receive from community businesses like Papa John’s," Debbie Wagner, Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson CEO, said in the release. "We are looking forward to extending our partnership with Papa John’s through its Better Neighbors program and appreciate this local business that cares about making our community better and is helping to create awareness of the work that we do for at-risk youth.”