Parade of Homes gives you a chance to take a peek into Tucson's model homes

Whether you're in the market for a new home or simply looking for ideas to spruce up your own little nest, checking out model homes is a good place to start.
The Arizona Daily Star is partnering with the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association to put on the Parade of Homes, a showcase of 34 subdivisions and more than 85 model homes across the Tucson area.
The event is a self-guided tour over two weekends: Feb. 8-9 and 15-16.
Participating builders include Robson Resort Communities, Richmond American Homes, Lennar Homes, KB Homes, Pepper Viner Homes and Mattamy Homes.
The showcase is free but tickets are required. Scan your tickets at participating subdivisions to be entered to win prizes.
For a complete list of participating communities and to get tickets, go to feelslikehometucson.com.