Paradise Lost: Tucson artists try to move on after loss of studio space downtown

With nearly two decades spent creating in their downtown Citizens Warehouse studios, painters Titus Castanza and Gavin Troy are among more than 25 Tucson artists being forced to leave their space at 44 W. Sixth St.

For the next 2½ years, construction on the Downtown Links Project adjacent to the property will make the historic building off limits to its tenants.

Castanza has been in the warehouse for a long time — so long he’s not exactly sure if it’s been 14 or 15 years. He feels his second-floor space has been vital in his life as a full-time artist.

“I would say it’s afforded me my haven,” he said. “Without this space I wouldn’t have been able to afford a space.

“I’m lucky enough to find a studio, but we (fellow Citizens refugees Nick Georgiou and Alec Laughlin) have to share it.”

The two-story, reinforced-concrete warehouse was built in 1929 for the Citizens Transfer Company. The building was enlarged in 1951, according to the city of Tucson. The company moved to a new warehouse at 601 E. 24th St. in 1985.