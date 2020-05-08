Paramedic released to rehab after 6-week battle with COVID-19

After six weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19, retired Tucson Fire Department paramedic Larry Delfs took the next step this week in his recovery from an ordeal his family described as one of the most difficult he’s ever faced.

The 62-year-old was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital on March 25 for what he thought was complications from his asthma. His family described the next several weeks as a fight for Larry’s life that at one point looked lost.

“We were told six times over the last 43 days that he wasn’t going to make it 24 hours,” said Kourtney Trewern, Larry’s youngest daughter. “We just continue to sink into our faith in God and just give him all the glory for all this because he has seen our dad through the last 43 days.”

After being transferred to St. Joseph’s Hospital on March 26, Larry’s breathing began to worsen and he developed respiratory failure, which required ventilation. With extremely low blood oxygen level, Larry also suffered kidney damage and had to be put on dialysis. At the same time, he was also battling a high fever and plummeting blood pressure.

As Larry’s condition worsened, he was transferred back to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he works as a paramedic, for specialized care. On March 29, he was placed on an ECMO machine, which involves a circuit of pumps, tubes, filters and monitors that take over for the heart and lungs. It channeled Larry’s blood outside his body in order to add oxygen and remove waste before propelling it back into the circulation system.