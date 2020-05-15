Parent group in Vail gives seniors unconventional graduation ceremony

The plan was born out of mutual commiseration.

A group of parents in the Vail School District got together over Zoom — a “parents-of-seniors happy hour,” says Kary Aros-Hinrichs. Having a few drinks and chatting about their children's loss of a traditional graduation ceremony gave way to an idea.

The class of 2020 may not get to walk across a stage because of the coronavirus, but Vail high school seniors will be driven down a race track, their graduation song blaring, families and friends cheering them on — from a safe distance, that is, at the Tucson Dragway.

“You can't fight what is,” Aros-Hinrichs says. “So, let's not fight it. Let's think of a way to be positive. What can we do?”

Happy hour turned into a brainstorming session. Closing down a street sounded like a logistical nightmare. The fairgrounds didn’t seem quite right. Then somebody mentioned the drag strip. Aros-Hinrichs sent an email that night. The next morning in her inbox she had a reply from Tucson Dragway Manager Matt DeYoung.

“Call me,” he said. “We can do this.”

Over three nights — May 17, 18 and 19 — participating seniors from Vail’s six high schools will cruise down a one-mile track that supports 880 cars spaced six feet apart along its sides.

A DJ will play music while they queue up their cars, ready in their caps and gowns. As each student starts down the track, their names will be announced over the sound system. And stationed around the track, vehicles occupied by friends and family will be parked 10-feet apart.