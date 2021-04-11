Parents, teachers give second life to longtime Tucson preschool

In the course of less than two months, Turner said she saw a whole community come together. Although the core started small, she has seen up to 50 people get involved in small and large ways.

Through their fundraising efforts, the group received numerous donations under $50, and some rare but generous gifts ranging from $500 to $1,000. Since they’re still in the process of registering the nonprofit, bigger donors remain out of the picture for the moment, Schaibley says.

“We really still need community support to make this go smoothly in the next couple of months," he said.

Similar tuition rates and the close proximity to St. Mark's Preschool make Climbing Tree Community School appealing to parents who wanted to keep their kids enrolled.

Kristi Raymond’s oldest son went to school at St. Mark’s Preschool and her youngest was just in her first year as they received news of the closure.

“I actually shed a few tears. It's been a wonderful community for us,” Raymond said.

She had to make a back-up plan and register in a new school to make sure the change wouldn’t affect their work life. Still, she doesn’t doubt whether she’ll transfer her youngest to Climbing Tree Community.