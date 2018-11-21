A second attempt within a year to shutter Marana School District's Thornydale Elementary School has parents and teachers up in arms.
“You don’t put a price tag on my son!” Michelle Montanaro, a Thornydale teacher and parent, yelled last night after the Marana Governing Board’s presentation about the possible closure. “You don’t put a price tag on any of the students in this school, OK?”
But the consideration to close the northwest side school does come down to numbers, declining student enrollment specifically. Enrollment at the school has steadily fallen from over 700 students in 1994 to around 300 this year, according to MUSD Superintendent Doug Wilson.
The district predicts enrollment will continue to fall by up to 40 students over the next six years. It attributes this to the aging neighborhood surrounding the school and an increase in would-be Thornydale families sending their kids to charter schools.
Wilson said every Thornydale student costs the district around $6,500, while the average MUSD elementary student costs around $4,700. That adds up to a difference of around $550,000 — money Wilson said the district could be saving if it were operating more efficiently.
“We have to be sure we’re making financially sound decisions with those dollars,” Wilson said during the presentation.
If the board votes to close Thornydale, a decision that will be made in the next two weeks, students could be re-assigned to either Quail Run or Butterfield elementary schools.
Thornydale could be repurposed to house the district's Play and Learn preschool program, health services and student services. Such a move would allow Marana's career and technical high school program, MCAT, to move to and expand at the district campus at 11279 W. Grier Road.
#SaveThornydale
The 70 or so parents, teachers, students and community members who filled the blue walls of Thornydale’s cafeteria on Tuesday night were upset the district judged the school’s worth in terms of money. Some wore #SaveThornydale shirts while others held homemade #ThornydaleStrong signs.
They can’t believe the district is again putting their kids’ school on the chopping block.
“The ink had barely dried on our ballots when you told us this was going up again,” said Montanaro, who has taught second grade at Thornydale for 14 years. “Whatever it is we’re spending money on, we’re not spending it right.”
Parents of children with special needs were especially concerned about the school closing. Moving schools is extremely difficult for kids with cognitive and physical disabilities, according to Lizan Mayer, whose 6-year-old son with autism attends Thornydale.
“Now, everything is calm, everything is cool, everything is collected,” she said. But it took months of head banging, body slamming flare up episodes for her son to feel comfortable going to school.
Jaqueline Stein said Thornydale helped her son, who has autism, grow in a way other schools — and even therapy — hadn’t.
“The children here are integrated with those with special needs,” Stein said. Going to school alongside neurotypical kids who understood how to play and interact with kids who, like her son, have autism or another disability has been one of the greatest benefits.
The fact that Marana might close Thornydale makes her feel like her “special needs kiddo doesn’t matter.”
Parents are also frustrated the district isn’t giving the neighborhood a chance to catch up with the inevitable growth they say Marana will experience in the next few years.
“You are prematurely looking at this decision,” community member Brian Bouffard said. “We’re not looking at the future — you’re only looking at the past. Every inch up and down Ina is gonna be full.”
Some teachers present at the meeting said they would consider leaving MUSD if the district votes to shut down Thornydale.
“If that happens, I’m getting my resume and going,” said Wendy Hamm, who has taught in Marana schools for over 20 years. Hamm doesn’t want to leave the district, but she also doesn’t want to be part of the district if she can’t teach at the school she loves.
“It’s a heavy weight on everyone’s heart,” Hamm added.
Governing board member John Lewandowksi said he feels deeply conflicted about potentially shutting down Thornydale and doesn’t know how he’s going to vote. His two daughters attended the school, so he feels for Thornydale parents and their anxiety about the possible closure.
“My heart is with them,” Lewandowksi said. “Now I gotta get my mind to make a decision.”
District Superintendent Wilson declined to comment on the concerns parents expressed during the public hearing. Board members Suzanne Hopkins, Dan Post and board president Thom Carlson have not responded to emails for comment. Vice president Maribel Lopez was not present at the meeting.
The board will vote on Thornydale's fate at the Dec. 6 governing board, scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Dr.