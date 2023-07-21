The Pima Animal Care Center is looking for adopters and foster homes after a hoarding investigation brought in nearly two dozen parrots.

The investigation was in conjunction with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, resulting in the seizure of 21 parrots, most of which are macaws, according to a news release from PACC Friday morning.

Along with the Tucson-based nonprofit organization Paradise Parrot Rescue, a sanctuary for parrots and other exotic birds, the birds are now up for adoption or foster care for those who are interested.

“Paradise Parrot Rescue is honored to partner with PACC to rescue these amazing creatures,” said Brian Klontz, the nonprofit’s rescue director. “We are committed to their welfare, recovery and ultimate placement into highly-screened forever homes.”

Anyone interested in adopting, fostering or donating to the care of the birds can visit paradiseparrotrescue.org.

“Paradise Parrot Rescue is well-equipped to care for these beautiful birds,” said Monica Dangler, director of animal services at PACC. “For that, we’re very appreciative, because it allows us to focus our resources on the hundreds of other animals currently in our care.”