Partial coronavirus shutdown starts to lift at Tucson's federal court

The partial shutdown at Tucson's federal court began to lift in recent weeks, but key functions remain canceled.

The coronavirus pandemic led Chief U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow to shut down jury trials in March, as well as the grand jury that hands up indictments and a fast-track prosecution program for illegal border-crossing cases in Tucson.

The coronavirus outbreak remains a national public health emergency, Snow wrote in a May 28 order, but "the current guidance of public health officials allows for a modification in court operations to permit the resumption of limited in-court proceedings."

Snow ordered the partial lifting of the moratorium on hearings and jury trials starting June 1, although they must be conducted according to federal health guidelines.

Anyone who attends hearings or trials must wear a mask and observe social distancing rules, Snow wrote. A maximum of 10 people can sit in the public areas of the courtroom and they must sit in areas marked with an "X." No one with symptoms such as a fever or cough is allowed to enter the courthouse.

All court activities not related to cases remain canceled, including naturalization ceremonies and educational events, Snow ordered.

Customer service counters at the clerk's office will remain closed to the public until June 12, Snow ordered.

In late March and early April, court filings plummeted as drug smuggling and illegal border crossings slowed. Federal agencies also delayed some prosecutions and Customs and Border Protection started quickly expelling migrants at the border instead of sending them to court.