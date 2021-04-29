Parts of Southern Arizona named critical habitat for threatened cuckoo, snake

“We’re thrilled these beautiful birds are finally receiving protections for their streamside homes,” said Brian Segee, a senior attorney for the center, in a written statement.

Preserving these critical desert water systems will also benefit a host of other species, including humans, he said, by “protecting some of the region’s rapidly dwindling cienega and streamside habitats.”

“The northern Mexican garter snake and most of the rest of the Southwest’s aquatic fauna is on a fast train to extinction. It’s a serious crisis that hardly anyone’s talking about,” Segee said.

A critical-habitat designation requires federal agencies to consult with the Fish and Wildlife Service on any activities that might impact a protected species. It does not affect land ownership or limit development on private property, unless the project requires funding or a permit from the federal government.

The western yellow-billed cuckoo breeds and raises young along rivers and streams in the western U.S. before heading to South America for the winter. It once ranged widely across the West, but its numbers plummeted as its habitat was fragmented and destroyed by dams, agriculture and drought. Fewer than 1,000 nesting pairs are thought to remain.