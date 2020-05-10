Pascua Yaqui, Tohono O'odham respond to community needs during coronavirus pandemic

When coronavirus cases were first confirmed in Arizona, Pascua Yaqui leaders got to work creating an incident command system and putting measures in place to try to reduce the spread of the virus.

Yaqui and the Tohono O’odham leaders each took similar steps as most city, county and state governments in implementing activity restrictions to limit the virus spread. But they also included additional requirements in their executive orders to ensure their communities stay as safe as possible during the pandemic.

Pascua Yaqui Chairman Robert Valencia’s April 3 executive order included a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and a requirement to wear cloth face coverings in public.

Tribal police made rounds and gave warnings to people seen breaking curfew, said Fire Chief Carlos Flores, who is leading the Pascua Yaqui incident command team. Police have not issued any citations, he said.

“For the most part the community is doing a pretty good job of following the orders,” Flores said.

On April 27, the tribe’s executive order was extended to May 18, past the May 15 date Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey set for the statewide stay-home orders.

The Tohono O’odham Nation’s executive order, issued March 30, also includes a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The nation’s order also prohibits nonresidents from going into tribal land unless they were there for specific essential services.

On April 17, the Tohono O’odham order was extended until June 4.

Testing and confirmed cases

On May 1, the Tohono O’odham Nation reported 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus, four of which resulted in deaths.