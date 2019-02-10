This story is the first in an occasional series focusing on foster care and child welfare on Arizona's tribal lands. It was written as part of the “Reporting on Vulnerable Children in Care" program, a journalism initiative run by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, in partnership with United Bank of Switzerland’s Optimus Foundation. Content is the sole responsibility of reporter Patty Machelor and the Arizona Daily Star.

Pascua Yaqui Tribal membership

About half of Pascua Yaqui tribal members live in communities in Arizona, with 4,109 living on the Pascua Yaqui Pueblo Reservation as of 2016. The reservation is located on 2.2 square miles about three miles west of Tucson and just north of the Tohono O'odham Reservation.

Another 4,452 tribal members live on tribal lands in Maricopa and Pinal counties.

And, 19,079 tribal members live outside of tribal lands in Arizona, including 3,517 residing in Tucson.