Patient advocacy vital, challenging during pandemic

At 4:45 a.m., she asked how many people were still ahead of her – there were two – and said she was told they didn't know how much longer it would be. She was freezing, she said, and desperately wanted to sleep for just a couple of hours. She told the ER attendant she was going home and would return.

She slept for a few hours and woke up around 9 a.m., still in considerable discomfort. There were messages on her MyChart patient app that had come in a couple of hours earlier, at 7 a.m., showing her blood test results were in and had been completed since 12:34 a.m.

She scanned for the word she knew could mean trouble: troponin.

Troponin is a protein that’s found in the muscles of the heart, and its presence in the blood was a sign Marenfeld knew to look for, a warning that her heart could be headed toward serious trouble, or already there. There was also a new comment logged on her EKG that morning that she didn’t notice until later: “consider left atrial enlargement.”

“I was in the ER for four hours and was not called or seen,” she said. “Luckily, I knew what it was I should be looking for.”