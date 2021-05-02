Patron shot dead at south-side Tucson bar

A man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a southside bar, Tucson Police said.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Sunday, after a patron of the bar at 5244 S. Nogales Highway went out into the parking lot, pulled out a firearm and fired multiple times into the air, witnesses later told police.

Customers reported the shooting to staff, police said. Armed security guards at the bar confronted the man, who was shot. No other injuries were reported.

When officers arrived at the bar, they found a security guard performing CPR on a man with gunshot trauma, police said. Tucson Fire Medics took over, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

No arrests were made as of Sunday afternoon. The case will be presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for further review, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. Calls can be anonymous.