 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patron shot dead at south-side Tucson bar
alert top story

Patron shot dead at south-side Tucson bar

No arrests had been made as of Sunday

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights (copy) (copy)

Tucson Police Department units

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

A man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a southside bar, Tucson Police said.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Sunday, after a patron of the bar at 5244 S. Nogales Highway went out into the parking lot, pulled out a firearm and fired multiple times into the air, witnesses later told police.

Customers reported the shooting to staff, police said. Armed security guards at the bar confronted the man, who was shot. No other injuries were reported.

When officers arrived at the bar, they found a security guard performing CPR on a man with gunshot trauma, police said. Tucson Fire Medics took over, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

No arrests were made as of Sunday afternoon. The case will be presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for further review, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. Calls can be anonymous.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

As U.S. vaccinations increase, pandemic is grim in India, elsewhere

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News